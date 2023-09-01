SpaceX, NASA delay Crew-6 Dragon astronauts’ return to Earth due to bad weather
September 1st, 2023
SpaceX and NASA say the Crew Dragon capsule carrying four Crew-6 astronauts will now depart the International Space Station no earlier than Sept. 3, a 24-hour delay.
