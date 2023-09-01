Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

SpaceX, NASA delay Crew-6 Dragon astronauts’ return to Earth due to bad weather

Submit on Friday, September 1st, 2023 22:11

SpaceX and NASA say the Crew Dragon capsule carrying four Crew-6 astronauts will now depart the International Space Station no earlier than Sept. 3, a 24-hour delay.

