Stoke Space gets closer to 100% reusable rocket with successful ‘Hopper’ test flight (video)
Wednesday, September 20th, 2023
Stoke Space successfully tested its Hopper vehicle, showcasing innovative designs for its second stage rocket while aiming for full rocket reusability.
