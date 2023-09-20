Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Stoke Space gets closer to 100% reusable rocket with successful ‘Hopper’ test flight (video)

Submit on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 03:11

Stoke Space successfully tested its Hopper vehicle, showcasing innovative designs for its second stage rocket while aiming for full rocket reusability.

Related posts:

  1. Planetlink Supplies R&R Sales Group With GPS Receivers
  2. Showtime Launches New Channel
  3. Blue Origin will start selling seats on its New Shepard spacecraft next week
  4. Capture One Pro 23 Review 2023

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy