NASA to address concerns about Mars Sample Return mission’s ‘unrealistic budget’
Submit on Friday, September 29th, 2023 02:12
NASA is forming a response team after an independent review board examined the agency’s ongoing plans and objectives for its upcoming mission to retrieve samples from Mars.
