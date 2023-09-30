See green comet Nishimura’s tail get whipped away by powerful solar storm as it slingshots around the sun (video)
Submit on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 03:12
After surviving its closest approach to the sun, Comet Nishimura was buffeted by a possible coronal mass ejection that briefly blew its tail away. The rare event was captured by a NASA spacecraft.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.