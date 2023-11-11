Bulgaria signs Artemis Accords for peaceful moon exploration
Bulgaria became the 32nd nation to sign the Artemis Accords in a signing ceremony Nov. 9 with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Milena Stoycheva, Bulgaria’s minister of innovation and growth.
