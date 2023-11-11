Satellite data and 100-year-old images reveal quickening retreat of Greenland’s glaciers
Submit on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 08:11
Using a combination of historical aerial photographs and satellite imagery of Greenland, scientists have analyzed the movement of more than 1,000 peripheral glaciers from 1890 to 2022. They’ve discovered the rate of retreat for these peripheral glaciers has doubled in the last 20 years.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 11th, 2023 at 8:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.