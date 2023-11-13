James Webb telescope finds an ‘extreme’ glow coming from 90% of the universe’s earliest galaxies
Submit on Monday, November 13th, 2023 20:11
The universe’s early galaxies are way brighter than they should be. The James Webb Space Telescope’s discovery of brightly glowing gas around 90% of primordial galaxies may explain why.
This entry was posted on Monday, November 13th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.