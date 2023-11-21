SpaceX’s Starship is now a Matchbox Sky Busters die-cast toy
SpaceX’s Starship has launched into space and landed as a Mattel Matchbox toy. The reusable spacecraft is among the latest additions to the classic toy brand’s line of aircraft (and spacecraft).
