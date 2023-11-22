NASA’s Psyche spacecraft just fired a laser 10 million miles away in deep space
Submit on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 03:12
The Psyche spacecraft just fired a laser on its way to a metal asteroiod, in a test that could help speed up science transmissions across the solar system.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.