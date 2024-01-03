Coronal mass ejection from colossal New Year’s Eve solar flare will strike Earth today
Submit on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024 00:11
A coronal mass ejection from an X-5 class flare that erupted on New Year’s Eve, the strongest flare of solar cycle 25, will likely trigger geomagnetic storms when it hits Earth today (Jan. 2).
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.