Coronal mass ejection from colossal New Year’s Eve solar flare will strike Earth today

A coronal mass ejection from an X-5 class flare that erupted on New Year’s Eve, the strongest flare of solar cycle 25, will likely trigger geomagnetic storms when it hits Earth today (Jan. 2).

