Private Peregrine moon lander powers up lunar payloads despite propulsion anomaly
Submit on Friday, January 12th, 2024 02:11
Astrobotic’s latest mission update on its Peregrine moon lander indicates that, despite a crippling propulsion system anomaly, the mission’s payloads are working as planned.
