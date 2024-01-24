Bulova adds limited edition meteorite dial to Apollo 15-inspired Lunar Pilot watch
How do you enhance the connection that Bulova’s Lunar Pilot watch shares with outer space? You replicate the look of the original, but replace its dial with a slice of a space rock.
