A monster black hole is throwing a galaxy-size tantrum
Submit on Friday, February 2nd, 2024 20:11
The XMM Newton space telescope has seen a feeding supermassive black hole as it throws a major tantrum, “flipping over the table” and preventing its parent galaxy from birthing new stars.
