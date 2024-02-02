Artemis 2 moon astronauts dive into giant NASA pool for splashdown training (photos)
The Artemis 2 moon astronauts recently finished a splashdown exercise in a pool to get ready for more ambitious simulations in the water. They are slated to fly in 2025.
