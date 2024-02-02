X-ray image of universe reveals almost 1 million high-energy objects: ‘These are mind-blowing numbers’
The first eROSITA sky-survey data release involves an X-ray image of half the universe, showing exploding stars and over 700,000 supermassive black holes. It’s the largest catalog of high-energy cosmic sources ever.
