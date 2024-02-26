NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX asteroid probe wakes up after surviving close pass by the sun
Submit on Monday, February 26th, 2024 21:12
NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX probe is back online after a two-month hiatus to protect itself during a close approach to the sun as it makes its way to potentially dangerous asteroid Apophis.
This entry was posted on Monday, February 26th, 2024 at 9:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.