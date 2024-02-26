Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX asteroid probe wakes up after surviving close pass by the sun

Submit on Monday, February 26th, 2024 21:12

NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX probe is back online after a two-month hiatus to protect itself during a close approach to the sun as it makes its way to potentially dangerous asteroid Apophis.

