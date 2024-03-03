Can Antarctica serve as a model for international cooperation on the moon?
Submit on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 18:11
Multiple nations are targeting the moon as an off-Earth destination for long-term human presence. What can they learn from the international research endeavors underway in Antarctica?
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.