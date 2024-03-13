Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Deep-space astronomy sensor peers into the heart of an atom

Submit on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 23:12

Astronomy instruments usually investigate huge cosmic objects like stars, planets and entire galaxies. Now, a team of scientists used such a tool to investigate the universe on a vastly smaller scale.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 at 11:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»