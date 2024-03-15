Speck of light glimpsed by Hubble is truly an enormous old galaxy, James Webb Space Telescope reveals
The James Webb Space Telescope has zoomed in on a mere speck of light seen by Hubble, identifying it as a massive early galaxy that existed just 510 million years after the Big Bang.
