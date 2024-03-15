Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Speck of light glimpsed by Hubble is truly an enormous old galaxy, James Webb Space Telescope reveals

Submit on Friday, March 15th, 2024 17:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has zoomed in on a mere speck of light seen by Hubble, identifying it as a massive early galaxy that existed just 510 million years after the Big Bang.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, March 15th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»