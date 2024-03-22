Satellite News

Dying SpaceX rocket creates glowing, galaxy-like spiral in the middle of the Northern Lights

A large swirl of white light that temporarily outshone vibrant auroras in the Arctic last week was triggered by the death throes of a SpaceX rocket that deployed more than 50 satellites into space.

