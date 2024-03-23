Satellite News

Boeing’s 1st Starliner astronaut flight test for NASA could launch as soon as May 1

Boeing Starliner is ready to carry its first astronaut crew to the International Space Station. Two NASA astronauts will fly on the new spacecraft for a one-week mission in May.

