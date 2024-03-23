Boeing’s 1st Starliner astronaut flight test for NASA could launch as soon as May 1
Submit on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 00:12
Boeing Starliner is ready to carry its first astronaut crew to the International Space Station. Two NASA astronauts will fly on the new spacecraft for a one-week mission in May.
This entry was posted on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at 12:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.