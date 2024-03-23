‘Quantum tornado’ allows scientists to mimic a black hole on Earth
Scientists created a giant vortex made of tiny quantum parts in a helium superfluid just a few degrees above absolute zero. This “quantum tornado” helped them to bring black hole physics down to Earth.
