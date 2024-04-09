Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Future quantum computers will be no match for ‘space encryption’ that uses light to beam data around — with the 1st satellite launching in 2025

Submit on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 21:11

Quantum computers will break encryption one day. But converting data into light particles and beaming them around using thousands of satellites might be one way around this problem.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»