Future quantum computers will be no match for ‘space encryption’ that uses light to beam data around — with the 1st satellite launching in 2025
Tuesday, April 9th, 2024
Quantum computers will break encryption one day. But converting data into light particles and beaming them around using thousands of satellites might be one way around this problem.
