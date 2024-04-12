Car-sized asteroid is giving Earth a really, really close shave. But don’t worry.
A newly discovered space rock will harmlessly pass by Earth today. Still, at less than a tenth the distance to the moon, asteroid 2024 GJ2 will miss the planet by the skin of its teeth.
