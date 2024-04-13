ULA chronicles the rise of Vulcan rocket in new employee-drawn comic book
Vulcan, United Launch Alliance’s new heavy-lift rocket, was not the result of being exposed to gamma rays or the bite of a radioactive spider, but it does have an origin story worthy of a comic book.
