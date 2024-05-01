Sun unleashes near X-class solar flare: M9.5 eruption sparks radio blackouts across the Pacific (video)
Explore the impact of a near X-class solar flare, registering M9.5, as it disrupts radio signals across the Pacific. The eruption was sunspot AR3654’s most powerful yet.
