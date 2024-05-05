Satellite News

After an ’emotional rollercoaster,’ NASA astronauts are ready to fly on Boeing Starliner

Sunday, May 5th, 2024

Two NASA astronauts waited several extra years for their ride aboard Boeing Starliner, but the wait was not fully unexpected, the former test pilots recently shared with reporters.

