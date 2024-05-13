Stunning image shows atoms transforming into quantum waves — just as Schrödinger predicted
Submit on Monday, May 13th, 2024 19:11
A new imaging technique, which captured frozen lithium atoms transforming into quantum waves, could be used to probe some of the most poorly understood aspects of the quantum world.
This entry was posted on Monday, May 13th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.