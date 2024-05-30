Satellite News

Space debris from SpaceX Dragon capsule crashed in the North Carolina mountains. I had to go see it (video)

A large piece of debris was found on a mountainside in North Carolina last week, suspected to be left over from the reentry of SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.

