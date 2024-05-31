Satellite News

Massive, magnetic stars beyond the Milky Way detected for the 1st time

Friday, May 31st, 2024

Astronomers have detected giant, magnetic stars outside the Milky Way for the first time. These infant stars in the Magellanic Clouds could reveal details of early stellar evolution.

