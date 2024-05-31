Powerful new NOAA weather satellite set for June launch atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy
NOAA is set to launch an advanced new weather satellite on June 25 when its GOES-U spacecraft launches atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
