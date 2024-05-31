Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Powerful new NOAA weather satellite set for June launch atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Submit on Friday, May 31st, 2024 22:11

NOAA is set to launch an advanced new weather satellite on June 25 when its GOES-U spacecraft launches atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, May 31st, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»