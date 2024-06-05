Satellite News

SpaceX lands FAA license for next Starship megarocket launch on June 6

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on Tuesday (June 4), issued a launch license to SpaceX for its Starship Flight 4 test mission currently scheduled to lift off no earlier than Thursday, June 6.

