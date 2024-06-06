Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘They’re going to test this thing from izzard to gizzard:’ NASA hails success of Boeing’s 1st Starliner astronaut launch

Submit on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 01:11

Boeing’s Starliner capsule launched with astronauts on board for the first time today (June 5), and NASA celebrated the milestone.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»