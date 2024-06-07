‘Most unique tree here:’ Artemis Moon Tree planted at US Capitol
Reid Wiseman felt a little jealous about the tree that he and his crewmates helped dedicate on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. The NASA astronaut was, in a way, beaten to the moon by the sapling.
