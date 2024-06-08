US military test launches 2 unarmed intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2 days
The United States Air Force and U.S. Space Force conducted two routine test launches of unarmed intercontinental ballistic missiles this week from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
