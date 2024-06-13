Private Odysseus moon lander reveals which Earth ‘technosignatures’ aliens might see
By looking at Earth as an exoplanet, astronomers hope to search for similar fingerprints coming from planets around other stars, which would be a potential sign of intelligent life.
