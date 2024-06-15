Satellite News

Astronomers get closer to solving the lingering mystery of fast radio bursts

Astronomers using the CHIME telescope are looking at strange, one-off cosmic explosions with a new angle. This could bring us closer to solving the lingering mystery of fast radio bursts.

