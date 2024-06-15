Astronomers get closer to solving the lingering mystery of fast radio bursts
Submit on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 02:11
Astronomers using the CHIME telescope are looking at strange, one-off cosmic explosions with a new angle. This could bring us closer to solving the lingering mystery of fast radio bursts.
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.