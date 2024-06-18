Shine on, Starliner! Aurora glows green as astronauts test spacecraft ahead of return to Earth June 22 (image, video)
Submit on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 01:11
Boeing Starliner has seen its one-week test mission in space double to about two weeks. That allowed time for an incredible aurora show during thruster testing on June 15.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.