NASA, Boeing delay Starliner astronaut landing to June 26 amid thruster issues

Wednesday, June 19th, 2024

Boeing’s Starliner will come back to Earth with its two astronauts no earlier than June 26. The four-day extension will allow for more thruster testing at the ISS.

