NASA, Boeing delay Starliner astronaut landing to June 26 amid thruster issues
Submit on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 03:11
Boeing’s Starliner will come back to Earth with its two astronauts no earlier than June 26. The four-day extension will allow for more thruster testing at the ISS.
