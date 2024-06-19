Satellite News

The GOES-U satellite will catch a ride to space on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket

NOAA’s GOES-R series constellation will be complete in space with the launch of its GOES-U satellite at the end of June. This will mark the first time a NOAA satellite will be transported to space using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

