The GOES-U satellite will catch a ride to space on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket
Submit on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 03:11
NOAA’s GOES-R series constellation will be complete in space with the launch of its GOES-U satellite at the end of June. This will mark the first time a NOAA satellite will be transported to space using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
