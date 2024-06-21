Is Jupiter’s Great Red Spot an impostor? Giant storm may not be the original one discovered 350 years ago
Astronomer Giovanni Cassini observed Jupiter’s ‘Permanent Spot’ in 1665, but new research suggests it’s a different vortex from today’s Great Red Spot.
