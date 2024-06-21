Surf’s up! Liquid methane waves on Saturn moon Titan may erode shores of alien lakes and rivers
Saturn’s largest moon Titan has been known to have rivers and lakes of methane, but a new study has found that their shorelines may be eroded and shaped by wave activity.
