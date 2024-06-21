Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Surf’s up! Liquid methane waves on Saturn moon Titan may erode shores of alien lakes and rivers

Submit on Friday, June 21st, 2024 04:11

Saturn’s largest moon Titan has been known to have rivers and lakes of methane, but a new study has found that their shorelines may be eroded and shaped by wave activity.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, June 21st, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»