Supermassive black hole winds blowing at 36 million miles per hour can sculpt entire galaxies

Tuesday, June 25th, 2024

Astronomers have measured supermassive black hole winds that existed when the universe was less than a billion years old, showing how these cosmic titans shape galaxies.

