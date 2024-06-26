James Webb Space Telescope spots ‘Cosmic Gems’ in the extremely early universe (video)
The JWST has detected star clusters that existed less than 500 million years after the Big Bang. These clusters, in the Cosmic Gems arc, could reveal secrets of cosmic evolution.
