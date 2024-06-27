See a starburst galaxy, ablaze with explosive star birth, devouring dwarf galaxies (video)
Submit on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 04:11
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Gemini North telescope team has released a stunning image of starburst galaxy NGC 4449, which is ablaze with intense star birth as it devours smaller galaxies.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.