Watch India’s reusable space plane prototype ace its final landing test (video)
Submit on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 04:11
India completed a series of tests for autonomously landing its fully reusable launch vehicle, marking another milestone in the country’s pursuit of low cost access to space.
