Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Watch India’s reusable space plane prototype ace its final landing test (video)

Submit on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 04:11

India completed a series of tests for autonomously landing its fully reusable launch vehicle, marking another milestone in the country’s pursuit of low cost access to space.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»