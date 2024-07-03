Satellite News

Mystery of dead stars’ glitching ‘heartbeats’ could have a twisted solution

The ‘heartbeats’ of rapidly spinning neutron stars are usually highly regular, but occasionally, the spin of these dead star pulsars ‘glitches.’ Now, a ‘twisted’ model could explain this mystery.

