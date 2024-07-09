James Webb Space Telescope sees an ancient black hole dance with colliding galaxies
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have witnessed the dramatic dance between a supermassive black hole-powered quasar and merging galaxies less than a billion years after the Big Bang.
