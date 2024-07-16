‘Meatball’ milestone: NASA’s original logo still soars after 65 years
Submit on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 01:11
One of the world’s best known and certainly most-traveled logos is 65 years old. The NASA insignia has adorned t-shirts and spacesuits, been reproduced 10 stories tall and reached the moon and Mars.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.