‘Meatball’ milestone: NASA’s original logo still soars after 65 years

Submit on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 01:11

One of the world’s best known and certainly most-traveled logos is 65 years old. The NASA insignia has adorned t-shirts and spacesuits, been reproduced 10 stories tall and reached the moon and Mars.

