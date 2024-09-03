Supercharged ‘cocoon of energy’ may power the brightest supernovas in the universe
Every so often, astronomers detect a supernova explosion that’s 100 times brighter than it should be. A new paper may reveal the strange source of these “superluminous” supernovas.
