Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Supercharged ‘cocoon of energy’ may power the brightest supernovas in the universe

Submit on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 22:11

Every so often, astronomers detect a supernova explosion that’s 100 times brighter than it should be. A new paper may reveal the strange source of these “superluminous” supernovas.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»